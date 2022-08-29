Menu
2020 Hyundai Tucson

42,188 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Hyundai Tucson

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

2020 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,188KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9054988
  Stock #: 17740
  VIN: KM8J3CAL3LU097855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,188 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Hyundai Tucson has a look that inspires adventure. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.

2020 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2020 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 42,188 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is Ultimate. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

