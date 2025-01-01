$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Cherokee
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,034KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX3LD576983
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20Y3980
- Mileage 34,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Price includes documentation fee ($899). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group
2024 Dodge Hornet 1,064 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek ONYX AWD 29,688 KM $33,900 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT 44,743 KM $36,315 + tax & lic
Email Jim Pattison Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
Call Dealer
1-888-375-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-375-5854
Alternate Numbers1-888-891-6956
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Jim Pattison Auto Group
1-888-375-5854
2020 Jeep Cherokee