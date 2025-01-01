Menu
Price includes documentation fee ($899). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394

2020 Jeep Cherokee

34,034 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
12952832

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Used
34,034KM
VIN 1C4PJMBX3LD576983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20Y3980
  • Mileage 34,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Price includes documentation fee ($899). Finance placement fee ($599) if applicable, GST and PST are additional. Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC. D#30394

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

