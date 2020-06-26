+ taxes & licensing
778-726-0815
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
+ taxes & licensing
Certified!
WE'RE STILL OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES HOTLINE sales@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2862
SERVICE HOTLINE service@langleychrysler.com | 604-305-2991
See our VIRTUAL SHOWROOM online!
This 2020 Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2020 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with this Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Redesigned for 2020, this Jeep has a refined new look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 4,273 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour. It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk Elite. Luxury meets off-road capability and attitude in this Cherokee Trailhawk Elite. It comes with heated and cooled leather seats with red stitching, driver memory settings, heated steering wheel, black aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, leather seats, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBX4LD578242.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. Book your Test Drive TODAY! Our vehicles come with a 3-month power train warranty and a comprehensive vehicle inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available! See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Surrey. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2