2020 Jeep Compass

27,814 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Jeep Compass

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start

2020 Jeep Compass

Limited - Leather Seats - Remote Start

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,814KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9194638
  Stock #: 18180
  VIN: 3C4NJDCB6LT243651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,814 KM

Vehicle Description

For an adventurous compact SUV that can double as a family car, look no further than this Jeep Compass. This 2020 Jeep Compass is for sale today.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes plus a convenient driver experience, this Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This amazing SUV combines modern safety, next gen technology, and rugged capability into an attractive package. This low mileage SUV has just 27,814 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, LED taillights and a 7 inch digital dash. This Compass also features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black and chrome accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless N' Go, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Seats
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Aluminum Wheels
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
UConnect
Keyless N' Go

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

