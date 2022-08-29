2020 Jeep Compass

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 8 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9194638

9194638 Stock #: 18180

18180 VIN: 3C4NJDCB6LT243651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,814 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features UConnect Keyless N' Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.