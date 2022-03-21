2020 Jeep Gladiator

$57,798 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8724713

8724713 Stock #: N501222A

N501222A VIN: 1C6HJTAGXLL190591

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gator Clear Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N501222A

Mileage 32,959 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Compass Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Systems Monitor Manual 1st Row Windows Manual Rear Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1600# Maximum Payload Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates 81 L Fuel Tank 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs) Normal-Duty Plus Suspension Exterior Removable Rear Window Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Body-coloured grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Black fender flares Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Technology Group Black 3-Piece Hard Top HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum Tires: 245/75R17 Highway-Terrain

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.