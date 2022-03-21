$57,798+ tax & licensing
$57,798
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Sport S - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$57,798
+ taxes & licensing
32,959KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724713
- Stock #: N501222A
- VIN: 1C6HJTAGXLL190591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gator Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N501222A
- Mileage 32,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 32,959 kms. It's gator clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Sport S. The first Jeep truck in a long time, this all new Gladiator was made for those long trails with the only removable cabin panels for an open air trucking experience in the segment. It also comes with aluminum wheels, skid plates, class II towing equipment, two front tow hooks and one rear, blacked out exterior trim, a smart key with push button start, locking interior compartments, Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, voice activation, a brake actuated limited slip differential and multiple inputs. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Black 3-piece Hard Top, Heated Seats, Technology Group.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Compass
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Manual 1st Row Windows
Manual Rear Windows
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Console Insert
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1600# Maximum Payload
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black fender flares
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Technology Group
Black 3-Piece Hard Top
HD 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Tech Silver Aluminum
Tires: 245/75R17 Highway-Terrain
