$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Jeep Gladiator
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Rubicon - Fox Shocks - Low Mileage
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9495205
- Stock #: 19110
- VIN: 1C6JJTBG1LL117478
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 19110
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Built with unmistakable Jeep styling and off-road capability, while bringing the utility and hauling power of a pickup truck, you get the best of both worlds with this incredible machine. Thanks to its unmistakable style, rugged off-road technology, and an exhilarating open air truck experience, this unique Jeep Gladiator is ready to change the 4X4 game. This low mileage Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has just 31,000 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Gladiator's trim level is Rubicon. Living up to the Rubicon name, this Gladiator receives an upgraded drivetrain with a bigger rear axle ratio, Tru-Lock front and rear locking differentials, 2 extra skid plates, performance suspension with Fox brand shocks, active front sway bar with driver selectable modes and hill descent control. Style and attitude come from Granite Crystal aluminum wheels with all-terrain tires, Rubicon badging on the hood, blacked out body accents, a body color grille and even a higher top speed! Modern infotainment comes from the Uconnect 4 system with a 7 inch display, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation plus it has multiple inputs for all of your devices. You also get removable roof panels, class II towing equipment, tow hooks, a 115V outlet, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry and locking interior compartments. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Fox Shocks, Locking Differentials, Detachable Front Sway Bar, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Red And Metallic Trim, Removable Roof Panels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Proximity Key
Off-Road Suspension
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS
Removable Roof Panels
Fox Shocks
Detachable Front Sway Bar
Red and Metallic Trim
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2