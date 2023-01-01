Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,370 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X - Navigation

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X - Navigation

Location

86,370KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10242063
  Stock #: N761396A
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG0LC107828

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 86,370 KM

Vehicle Description

There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 86,370 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition and offers a long list of amazing features, including larger aluminum wheels and unique styling accents specific to the Limited X trim, Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and a large sunroof. You'll also get Bi-Xenon HID headlamps and LED fog lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sport hood for more aggressive styling, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE Wi-Fi

