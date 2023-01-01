$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited X - Navigation
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
86,370KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10242063
- Stock #: N761396A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG0LC107828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,370 KM
Vehicle Description
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever and for a very good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. This gorgeous Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 86,370 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited X. The Grand Cherokee Limited X is a step above the competition and offers a long list of amazing features, including larger aluminum wheels and unique styling accents specific to the Limited X trim, Jeeps new UConnect 4 with built-in navigation and 4G LTE Wi-Fi, leather heated front seats, a heated leather steering wheel, remote engine start and a large sunroof. You'll also get Bi-Xenon HID headlamps and LED fog lamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sport hood for more aggressive styling, blind spot detection with rear parking sensors, a proximity key for push button start. On top of that, you'll also receive a power lift gate, a 60/40 split rear seat, dual zone climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G LTE Wi-Fi
