2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$84,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 2 , 8 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10504560

10504560 Stock #: LC1844

LC1844 VIN: 1C4RJFDJ0LC444444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,847 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.