$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk**off road ready**wow vehicle
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Trailhawk**off road ready**wow vehicle
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Off-road
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 20Y3886
- Mileage 136,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV? This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is built to conquer any terrain while providing exceptional comfort and convenience. With 136,000 kms, this well-maintained SUV combines legendary Jeep off-road capability with luxurious features to enhance every drive.
Key Features:
Steel Bumpers: Enhance durability and provide extra protection during tough off-road adventures.
Off-Road Tires: Designed for superior traction, these tires ensure a confident drive on trails and rough terrains.
Heated Seats: Enjoy warmth and comfort during cold weather drives.
Ventilated (AC) Seats: Stay cool and comfortable during summer adventures.
Trailhawk Trim: Known for its off-road prowess, the Trailhawk includes specialized suspension and Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system for unmatched handling on challenging surfaces.
With its robust features and high mileage reliability, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is perfect for those who crave adventure without sacrificing modern amenities. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this versatile SUV for yourself!
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
