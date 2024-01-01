Menu
Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV? This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is built to conquer any terrain while providing exceptional comfort and convenience. With 136,000 kms, this well-maintained SUV combines legendary Jeep off-road capability with luxurious features to enhance every drive. Key Features: Steel Bumpers: Enhance durability and provide extra protection during tough off-road adventures. Off-Road Tires: Designed for superior traction, these tires ensure a confident drive on trails and rough terrains. Heated Seats: Enjoy warmth and comfort during cold weather drives. Ventilated (AC) Seats: Stay cool and comfortable during summer adventures. Trailhawk Trim: Known for its off-road prowess, the Trailhawk includes specialized suspension and Jeep's Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system for unmatched handling on challenging surfaces. With its robust features and high mileage reliability, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is perfect for those who crave adventure without sacrificing modern amenities. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this versatile SUV for yourself! Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

136,559 KM

Trailhawk**off road ready**wow vehicle

11919515

Trailhawk**off road ready**wow vehicle

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

Used
136,559KM
VIN 1C4RJFLG7LC319124

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20Y3886
  • Mileage 136,559 KM

Looking for a rugged yet refined SUV? This 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is built to conquer any terrain while providing exceptional comfort and convenience. With 136,000 kms, this well-maintained SUV combines legendary Jeep off-road capability with luxurious features to enhance every drive.

Key Features:

Steel Bumpers: Enhance durability and provide extra protection during tough off-road adventures.
Off-Road Tires: Designed for superior traction, these tires ensure a confident drive on trails and rough terrains.
Heated Seats: Enjoy warmth and comfort during cold weather drives.
Ventilated (AC) Seats: Stay cool and comfortable during summer adventures.
Trailhawk Trim: Known for its off-road prowess, the Trailhawk includes specialized suspension and Jeep’s Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system for unmatched handling on challenging surfaces.
With its robust features and high mileage reliability, this Grand Cherokee Trailhawk is perfect for those who crave adventure without sacrificing modern amenities. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience this versatile SUV for yourself!



Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Climate Control

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1-888-375-XXXX

1-888-891-6956
