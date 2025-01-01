$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG3LC321681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 78,635 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2024 Dodge Hornet PHEV R/T Plus 16,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom 101,259 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jaguar E-Type R-Dynamic SE 99,279 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee