$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9104320
- Stock #: 22GK0421A
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ3LC331099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,571 KM
Vehicle Description
This BLACK Grand Cherokee SRT comes nicely equipped with NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED 2ND ROW, DUAL-PANE SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, keyless Enter 'n Go with push button start, remote keyless entry, SRT high performance audio package, a class IV hitch receiver, and 20-inch alloys just to name a few!With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this SRT is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.