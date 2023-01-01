$CALL+ tax & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport S - Uconnect
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
59,845KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10531287
- Stock #: 22600
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG9LW202899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,845 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 59,845 kms. It's billet metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sport S. This 4 door Wrangler Unlimited Sport has a lot of modern features. It comes with Uconnect 3 with a 5 inch touchscreen and 8 speaker sound system, a rear view camera, steering wheel audio and cruise control, push button start, power windows, heated power side mirrors, USB and aux jacks, and Bluetooth streaming audio making this Wrangler worthy of daily driving. Factory skid plates, two front tow hooks, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights, automatic headlamps, and aluminum wheels make sure you manage any road you come across. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Streaming Audio, Touch Screen.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Streaming Audio
Seating
Split rear bench
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Deep Tinted Windows
UConnect
