$34,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 4X4
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
Used
33,354KM
VIN 1C4GJXAG8LW212310
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,354 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2020 Jeep Wrangler