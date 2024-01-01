$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Black and Tan - Aluminum Wheels
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Black and Tan - Aluminum Wheels
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,260KM
VIN 1C4GJXAG1LW233435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 81,260 KM
Vehicle Description
With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2020 Jeep Wrangler is for sale today.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 81,260 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Black and Tan. This Black and Tan Wrangler brings a tan softop and painted wheels that really make your new ride pop. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get the Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and an aux jack, 8 speakers, and ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, a tool kit, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Heritage Tan Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Dana Axles
Heritage Tan Seats
2020 Jeep Wrangler