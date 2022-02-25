$49,995+ tax & licensing
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited ALTITUDE PKG**LOW KMS**NO ACCIDENTS
Location
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
19,855KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8415984
- Stock #: 20Y3616
- VIN: 1C4HJXDGXLW232672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 19,855 KM
Vehicle Description
At Jim Pattison Chrysler, every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes with a 30 Day power train warranty, detailed CarFax vehicle history report, a comprehensive mechanical inspection, and 14 Day vehicle exchange policy! All prices plus $695 doc fee and applicable taxes.Text message us at 604-265-9217, for a quick and accurate response.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Universal Garage Door Opener
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Front Heated Seats
GVWR: 2 449 KG (5 400 LBS) (STD)
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Black Premium Sunrider Soft Top (ST2) Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top
TIRES: P255/70R18 ALL-SEASON (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTO -inc: Tip Start Dana M200 Rear Axle Hill Descent Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24L ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Auto Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Delete Sunrider Soft Top He...
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Google Android Auto 7 Full-Colour Driver Info Display SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Integrated Centre Stack Radio 7 Touchscreen A/C w/Aut...
