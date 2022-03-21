$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
18,932KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8916319
- Stock #: 17250
- VIN: 1C4HJXEN0LW109380
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 18,932 KM
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This low mileage SUV has just 18,932 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the lower Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and 4 USB's, 8 speakers, plus ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Proximity Key
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
UConnect
Dana Axles
