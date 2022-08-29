$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon - Heated Seats
60,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183550
- Stock #: N101629A
- VIN: 1C4HJXFG5LW280982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 60,372 kms. It's billet metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Rubicon. This Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited gets a performance off-road suspension with exclusive aluminum wheels, a special Rubicon hood decal plus extra skid plates and red tow hooks. Front and Rear Dana axles, a Rock-Trac two speed transfer case, shift on the fly 4x4 system, fog lights and automatic headlamps to take on any trail. For the drive to the trail head you get heated power side mirrors, a 7 inch customizable instrument display, rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, and automatic climate control for comfort, plus Uconnect 4 with 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4 USBs and and aux jack, ambient interior LED lighting, and 8 speakers to keep you connected on the way. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Black 3-piece Hard Top, Premium Audio, Led Lighting Group, Trailer Tow, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trailer Tow
Premium Audio
FREEDOM TOP
Remote proximity keyless entry
Black 3-Piece Hard Top
LED Lighting Group
