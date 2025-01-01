Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>2020 Kenworth T680 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>553,253 KM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Cummins X15 | 500 HP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Eaton Ultrashift Automatic Transmission</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>13,200 LBS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>46,000 LBS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>Wheelbase 231 In</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio 3.91 In</p>

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

553,253 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

Watch This Vehicle
12908903

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

Location

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

  1. 1756314522089
  2. 1756314522579
  3. 1756314523099
  4. 1756314523634
  5. 1756314524120
  6. 1756314524604
  7. 1756314525100
  8. 1756314525533
  9. 1756314526024
  10. 1756314526468
  11. 1756314526938
  12. 1756314527410
  13. 1756314527838
  14. 1756314528295
  15. 1756314528809
  16. 1756314529249
  17. 1756314529725
  18. 1756314530155
  19. 1756314530612
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
553,253KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 553,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kenworth T680 

 

553,253 KM

 

SPECS:

Cummins X15 | 500 HP

Eaton Ultrashift Automatic Transmission

13,200 LBS

46,000 LBS

Wheelbase 231 In

Axle Ratio 3.91 In

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Used 2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor 553,253 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 PETERBILT 389 for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 PETERBILT 389 652,633 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 PETERBILT 389 for sale in Surrey, BC
2022 PETERBILT 389 620,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

Call Dealer

604-239-XXXX

(click to show)

604-239-4455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor