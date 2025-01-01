$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor
2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor
Location
Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales
Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1
604-239-GILL(4455)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
553,253KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sleeper Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 553,253 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Kenworth T680
553,253 KM
SPECS:
Cummins X15 | 500 HP
Eaton Ultrashift Automatic Transmission
13,200 LBS
46,000 LBS
Wheelbase 231 In
Axle Ratio 3.91 In
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
