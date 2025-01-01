Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> 2020 Kenworth T680 </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>553,253 KM</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>SPECS:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Cummins X15 | 500 HP</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span lang=EN-CA>Eaton </span><span style=white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;>Automatic Transmission</span> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>13,200 LBS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>46,000 LBS</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>Wheelbase 231 In</span></p><p class=MsoNormal>Axle Ratio <span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #080809; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve;>3.91</span></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

553,253 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

12931163

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

604-239-GILL(4455)

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
553,253KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sleeper Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 553,253 KM

Vehicle Description

 2020 Kenworth T680 

 

553,253 KM

 

SPECS:

Cummins X15 | 500 HP

Eaton Automatic Transmission 

13,200 LBS

46,000 LBS

Wheelbase 231 In

Axle Ratio 3.91

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

Unit #C 10324 Scott Road, Surrey, BC V3V 4G1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Gillz Truck & Trailer Sales

604-239-GILL(4455)

2020 Kenworth T680 Highway Tractor