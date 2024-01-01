$23,188+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
Sedan GT DCT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red (MET)
- Interior Colour Synthetic Leather - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA59968
- Mileage 56,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh Oil Change! Navigation! New Rear Brakes! New Battery! The 2020 Kia Forte Sedan GT DCT boasts a 1.6L turbocharged engine delivering 201 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). It features a sport-tuned suspension for enhanced handling, and LED headlights. The interior includes sport seats with SOFINO leatherette and cloth trim, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat. Advanced tech includes an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, and advanced driver assistance systems such as forward collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a "True Price" dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
Vehicle Features
