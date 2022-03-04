$63,995+ tax & licensing
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Kia NIRO
2020 Kia NIRO
EV SX Touring Blind Spot Assist/ Low KM/ Sunroof/ Accident Free
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
9,096KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8592917
- Stock #: N164892A
- VIN: KNDCE3LG1L5067058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N164892A
- Mileage 9,096 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Kia Niro is the family friendly crossover SUV that offers the practicality of a compact hatchback with the room and versatility of an SUV. This 2020 Kia Niro EV is for sale today.
The Niro has easily become one of the most efficient, well designed, passenger friendly crossover SUV's on the market. Both the interior and exterior are styled with a minimalist approach, thus signifying the calm and comfortable nature of the vehicle, allowing for hours of comfortable, uninterrupted highway cruising.This low mileage SUV has just 9,096 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor engine.
Our Niro EV's trim level is SX Touring. This top trim SX Touring Niro is ready to wrap you in luxury with leather seats, air cooled front seats, memory driver seat, navigation, Harman Kardon premium audio system, lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, active emergency forward braking, smart cruise control, and a 110V power outlet. Other premium features include a sunroof, wireless charging, smart key with push button start, heated seats and steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, dual zone automatic climate control, and rearview camera. If that feels like too little, the infotainment system enhances your experience with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs with a 8 inch touchscreen. Other features include fog lamps, alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, front and rear parking sensors, under floor storage, and power folding side mirrors with turn signals.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Roof Rack
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Tires: 215/55R17
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
849# Maximum Payload
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear
GVWR: 2,230 kgs (4,916 lbs)
8.206 Axle Ratio
Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 59 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 9.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64 kWh Capacity
Integrated roof antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, IMS (Integrated Memory driver Seat) and 2-way power driver lumbar support
Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: AVN 4.0 w/10.25" LCD screen, harmon/kardon audio, UVO Intelligence, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB connection, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls
Lane Follow Assist
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2