2020 Kia NIRO

$63,995 + taxes & licensing 9 , 0 9 6 K M Used

8592917 Stock #: N164892A

N164892A VIN: KNDCE3LG1L5067058

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 9,096 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Roof Rack CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Wheels: 17" Alloy Tires: 215/55R17 Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Coloured Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 849# Maximum Payload Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single-Speed Reduction Gear GVWR: 2,230 kgs (4,916 lbs) 8.206 Axle Ratio Lithium Polymer Traction Battery w/7.2 kW Onboard Charger, 59 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 9.5 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V,1.25 Hrs Charge Time @ 440V and 64 kWh Capacity Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation Additional Features Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: 150kW Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat, IMS (Integrated Memory driver Seat) and 2-way power driver lumbar support Radio: AM/FM/MP3/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: AVN 4.0 w/10.25" LCD screen, harmon/kardon audio, UVO Intelligence, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, USB connection, Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls Lane Follow Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

