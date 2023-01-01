$46,990+ tax & licensing
$46,990
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Soul
EV Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
37,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9558184
- Stock #: 19210
- VIN: KNDJ33A13L7006973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This low mileage SUV has just 37,917 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150kW Perm Magnet AC Synchronous Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Soul EV's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this EV Limited breaks you free from the gas pumps and offers built in navigation, a power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather heated and cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, a smart key with push button start, low drag aluminum wheels, LED headlights and heads up display. Safety technology is taken to the next level with lane keep assistance and lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, a large 10 inch display touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2