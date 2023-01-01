Menu
2020 Kia Soul

37,917 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EV Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

2020 Kia Soul

EV Limited - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,917KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9558184
  Stock #: 19210
  VIN: KNDJ33A13L7006973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19210
  • Mileage 37,917 KM

Vehicle Description

With a fresh redesign not affecting its affordability while increasing its value and reliability, the all new Kia Soul is an easy choice. This 2020 Kia Soul EV is for sale today.

A fresh redesign, true to its unique style, but with all the best of modern tech, this 2020 Kia Soul is exactly what the Soul needed. The Kia Soul has been one of the quirkiest and iconic urban crossovers since the genre started. With its unique, cube like shape and club like interior, all stuffed with the best tech features, and at a price people can afford, the Kia Soul is a long living favorite of the new generation of car buyers. This redesign is only gonna make it better.This low mileage SUV has just 37,917 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 150kW Perm Magnet AC Synchronous Motor engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Soul EV's trim level is Limited. Stepping up to this EV Limited breaks you free from the gas pumps and offers built in navigation, a power sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, leather heated and cooled front seats and a heated steering wheel, a Harmon Kardon premium sound system, a smart key with push button start, low drag aluminum wheels, LED headlights and heads up display. Safety technology is taken to the next level with lane keep assistance and lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, advanced forward collision avoidance assist, a large 10 inch display touchscreen plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Lane Departure Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Lane Keep Assist
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-9156

