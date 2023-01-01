Menu
2020 Kia Soul

47,015 KM

Details Description Features

2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, EX

2020 Kia Soul

LOCAL, ACCIDENT FREE, EX

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

47,015KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754252
  • Stock #: AA2342
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7065342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA2342
  • Mileage 47,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, EX, 2.0L 4 cyl, CVT, remote entry, 8 way pwr drvr seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, climate control, backup camera, lane keeping assist, lane depart warning, blind spot monitoring, cross traffic alert, traction control, fog lamps, 17" aluminum wheels, balnce of warranty and more!

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

