2020 Kia Sportage

36,159 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Equity Auto Group

888-391-6778

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

2020 Kia Sportage

LX

Location

Equity Auto Group

2743 80th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3W 3A6

888-391-6778

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,159KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8552612
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC2L7691122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Equity Auto Group

Equity Auto Group

Equity Auto Group

2743 80th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3W 3A6

