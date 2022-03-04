$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Equity Auto Group
888-391-6778
2020 Kia Sportage
LX
Location
2743 80th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3W 3A6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
36,159KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8552612
- VIN: KNDPMCAC2L7691122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 36,159 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection
2743 80th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3W 3A6