2020 Land Rover Defender
First Edition
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
45,304KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443777
- Stock #: 22350
- VIN: SALE1EEUXL2009589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,304 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for adventure, this 2020 Defender is back with more than 60 years of history behind the name. The Defender name is synonymous with rugged capability, and this 2020 comeback is no exception. Filled to the brim with technology, both for connectivity and capability, this 2020 Defender is ready to be your daily driver and weekend warrior in one beautiful package.This SUV has 45,304 kms. It's green in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
