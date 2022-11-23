2020 Land Rover Range Rover

$97,999 + taxes & licensing 9 , 2 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9376795

9376795 Stock #: LC1447A

LC1447A VIN: SALWS2RU0LA891405

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bianco (White)

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LC1447A

Mileage 9,259 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Leather Door Trim Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Morzine Cloth Headliner Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Heated Suedecloth Simulated Suede/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 104 L Fuel Tank Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and aluminum gearshift paddles Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Aluminum Spare Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Black Side Windows Trim Wing Spoiler Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Automatic Equalizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna Streaming Audio Additional Features Front And Rear Fog Lamps Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV P400 (395 HP)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.