$97,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$97,999
+ taxes & licensing
Langley Chrysler
778-726-0815
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport MHEV HST - Low Mileage
Location
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2
778-726-0815
$97,999
+ taxes & licensing
9,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9376795
- Stock #: LC1447A
- VIN: SALWS2RU0LA891405
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bianco (White)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LC1447A
- Mileage 9,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic styling and smart features help define this luxurious Range Rover Sport. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is for sale today.
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This low mileage SUV has just 9,259 kms. It's bianco (white) in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Range Rover Sport's trim level is MHEV HST. Upgrade to this Range Rover Sport MHEV HST and be treated to a host of added features such as power open and close dual 1st and 2nd row sunroofs, front and rear fog lamps, a premium Meridian sound system with 12 speakers, Android and Apple phone compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, twin multimedia and navigational displays, integrated navigation system, user internal multimedia storage, power heated front seats with 16 way power adjustment and captains armrests, a heated leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, leather door trim inserts, full Windsor leather seat trim, remote engine start, remote sunroof and windows activation, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, a HomeLink garage door transmitter, push button start, proximity key-less entry with illuminated entry, aluminum interior panel inserts, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring sensor, forward collision mitigation alert, reverse traffic detection, a rear view camera and much more.
Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!
PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991
See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $699, Fuel Surcharge $149, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Immobilizer
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Leather Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Morzine Cloth Headliner
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Suedecloth Simulated Suede/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Interior Trim -inc: Leather Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,050 kgs (6,724 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
104 L Fuel Tank
Lithium Ion Traction Battery 0.23 kWh Capacity
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Paddle Shift -inc: single-speed transfer box (high range only) and aluminum gearshift paddles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Wing Spoiler
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Mitigation and Reverse Traffic Detection
Child Seat Sensor and Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Automatic Equalizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
Streaming Audio
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.0L I6 MHEV P400 (395 HP)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Langley Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Langley Chrysler
19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2