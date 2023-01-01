$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover
SPORT HSE
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
73,123KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9801448
- Stock #: 19920
- VIN: SALWR2RK4LA881485
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,123 KM
Vehicle Description
This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 73,123 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
