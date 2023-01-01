Menu
2020 Land Rover Range Rover

73,123 KM

Details Description

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

SPORT HSE

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,123KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9801448
  • Stock #: 19920
  • VIN: SALWR2RK4LA881485

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19920
  • Mileage 73,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic styling and smart features help define this luxurious Range Rover Sport. This 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport is for sale today.

This Range Rover Sport was designed to be driven. Agile and responsive, its breathtaking performance is matched only by its distinctive design. Breadth of capability and driver focused technologies make this Range Rover Sport the most dynamic Land Rover yet. This SUV has 73,123 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 254HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

