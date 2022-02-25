2020 Lexus IS 300

$45,500 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8418276

8418276 Stock #: 5818

5818 VIN: JTHG81F2XL5041165

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Rioja Red Nuluxe

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 5818

Mileage 29,620 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Odometer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Digital clock HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Rear View Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Security Anti-Theft Media / Nav / Comm Satellite Radio Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Windows POWER MOONROOF Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Hubcaps All Equipped Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim Blind Spot Monitoring w/RCTA Tires: 18' Wheels: 18' F Sport Alloy IS 300 GRADE LFA-Style Full TFT Gauge Cluster IS 300 F SPORT Series 1 F Sport Design Enhancements

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

