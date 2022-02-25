$45,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-768-6885
2020 Lexus IS 300
- AWD F-Sport
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-866-768-6885
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8418276
- Stock #: 5818
- VIN: JTHG81F2XL5041165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Rioja Red Nuluxe
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5818
- Mileage 29,620 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, Sun Roof, Ventilated Seats, AWD and much more. This used AWD sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Lexus IS 300 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.