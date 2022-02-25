Menu
2020 Lexus IS 300

29,620 KM

$45,500

+ tax & licensing
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

2020 Lexus IS 300

2020 Lexus IS 300

- AWD F-Sport

2020 Lexus IS 300

- AWD F-Sport

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 8418276
  2. 8418276
$45,500

+ taxes & licensing

29,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8418276
  Stock #: 5818
  VIN: JTHG81F2XL5041165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Rioja Red Nuluxe
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5818
  • Mileage 29,620 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!! LOCALCAR!! Options include: Leather Seats, Sun Roof, Ventilated Seats, AWD and much more. This used AWD sedan is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Lexus IS 300 is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Anti-Theft
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
POWER MOONROOF
Leather Wrap Wheel
Hubcaps
All Equipped
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
F Sport Nuluxe Seat Trim
Blind Spot Monitoring w/RCTA
Tires: 18'
Wheels: 18' F Sport Alloy
IS 300 GRADE
LFA-Style Full TFT Gauge Cluster
IS 300 F SPORT Series 1
F Sport Design Enhancements

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

