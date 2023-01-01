2020 Lexus RX

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10128912

10128912 Stock #: 20770

20770 VIN: 2T2YZMDA0LC224961

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 20770

Mileage 27,300 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Sunroof Power Liftgate Interior Heated Steering Wheel Safety Lane Departure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.