2020 Lexus RX

27,300 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

350 - Cooled Seats - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

27,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10128912
  • Stock #: 20770
  • VIN: 2T2YZMDA0LC224961

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20770
  • Mileage 27,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Like a rugged all-around athlete, this RX features enhanced safety technology to offer peak performance in both offensive and defensive capacities. This 2020 Lexus RX is for sale today.

Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, this 2020 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This low mileage SUV has just 27,300 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our RX's trim level is 350. This RX 350 is equipped with a power moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, 8 inch display, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting with fog lamps making the exterior really work for you. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

