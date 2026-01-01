$28,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24UTNA29603
- Mileage 97,961 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC Sedan offers a refined balance of performance, comfort, and advanced technology. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing approximately 255 horsepower, paired with a smooth nine-speed automatic transmission and the confidence of 4MATIC all-wheel drive. The interior features high-quality materials, power-adjustable heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an intuitive infotainment system with smartphone integration. Safety and driver-assistance features include blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and stability control. Exterior highlights include LED lighting, alloy wheels, keyless start, and a sleek, elegant design suited for everyday driving. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
