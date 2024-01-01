Menu
*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $499 and a dealer preparation fee of $795. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.*

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

73,049 KM

$28,999

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

*POWER TAILGATE*REVERSE CAMERA* APPLE CAR PLAY*

11993313

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

*POWER TAILGATE*REVERSE CAMERA* APPLE CAR PLAY*

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$28,999

Used
73,049KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCTG4GB1LJ662248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1992
  • Mileage 73,049 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-XXXX

778-736-0334

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250