2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Basant Motors

604-572-7880

Contact Seller
Cross SE

Location

Basant Motors

16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G1

604-572-7880

  • 16,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5317475
  • Stock #: U024
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA4LZ602257
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take advantage of our experienced on-site financing department, currently offering, for a limited time, 2.99% along with $0 down and No Payments for 3 Months! All our vehicles include the remaining balance of their original warranty and our very own 30 Day Dealers Guarantee. Complete Vehicle Inspection Services and full vehicle history by CarProof Vehicle Reports are included! All trades are welcome, whether the vehicle is paid off or not. Visit our website at www.Basantmotors.com for more information. At Basant Motors, we look forward to serving you with all of your automotive needs for years to come. Please stop by our dealership, located at 16315 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC and speak with one of our representatives today! #9419

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

