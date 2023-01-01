Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

69,590 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES S-AWC

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9461257
  VIN: JA4AZ2A3XLZ611758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 69,590 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

