$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
604-496-5123
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES S-AWC
Location
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3
604-496-5123
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
69,590KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9461257
- VIN: JA4AZ2A3XLZ611758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 69,590 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre
12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3