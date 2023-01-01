Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

50,525 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Location

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Sale

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,525KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403757
  • Stock #: PB03894
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW7LU601800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Our well maintained 2020 Mitsubishi RVR comes nicely equipped with cloth LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL-PANE POWER SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, Bluetooth, air conditioning, cruise control, rear tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
BLACK
Sterling Silver
Knee Air Bag
PEARL WHITE
A/T
Premium fabric seat trim
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Titanium Grey
OCTANE BLUE PEARL
LABRADOR BLACK PEARL
SE BASE
RED DIAMOND
Requires Subscription
SUNSHINE ORANGE
OAK BROWN

