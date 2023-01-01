$33,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
$33,999
- Listing ID: 10403757
- Stock #: PB03894
- VIN: JA4AJ4AW7LU601800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Our well maintained 2020 Mitsubishi RVR comes nicely equipped with cloth LEATHER/HEATED FRONT SEATS, DUAL-PANE POWER SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, Bluetooth, air conditioning, cruise control, rear tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels and much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete along with a fresh oil change performed by a certified technician, you can drive away with confidence and at a great price. This deal wont last. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details
