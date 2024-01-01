Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p> </p><p>PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE</p><p>DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 </p><p>highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2</p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle
12050479

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-727-9298

  1. 1735433287
  2. 1735433289
  3. 1735433290
  4. 1735433292
  5. 1735433294
  6. 1735433295
  7. 1735433298
  8. 1735433302
  9. 1735433304
  10. 1735433307
  11. 1735433308
  12. 1735433312
  13. 1735433314
  14. 1735433316
  15. 1735433318
  16. 1735433321
  17. 1735433324
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV3LC702647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

PLEASE CALL US AT 604-727-9298 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE

DEALER#26479. DOC FEE $695 

highway auto sales 16187,fraser hwy surrey bc v4n0g2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Highway Auto Sales

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SL for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Nissan Rogue AWD SL 57,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda Pilot Black Edition AWD 57,000 KM $29,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Honda HR-V Touring AWD CVT 65,000 KM $20,800 + tax & lic

Email Highway Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

Highway Auto Sales

16187 Fraser Highway, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-727-XXXX

(click to show)

604-727-9298

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Highway Auto Sales

604-727-9298

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue