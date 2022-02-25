Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

47,888 KM

Details Features

$33,964

+ tax & licensing
White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

S

2020 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

47,888KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8419290
  • Stock #: VW1466
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC741024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # VW1466
  • Mileage 47,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

