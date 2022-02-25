2020 Nissan Rogue

$33,964 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 8 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8419290

8419290 Stock #: VW1466

VW1466 VIN: 5N1AT2MTXLC741024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # VW1466

Mileage 47,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.