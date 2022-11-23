Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

57,326 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S - Heated Seats

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S - Heated Seats

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,326KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9385201
  Stock #: 18740
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3LC776280

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 18740
  • Mileage 57,326 KM

Vehicle Description

With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2020 Nissan Rogue is for sale today.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 57,326 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rogue's trim level is AWD S. This Rogue S is ready to rock with LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, and heated front seats for comfort and convenience while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and USB inputs provide connectivity and entertainment. This Rogue also has some great safety features like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Emergency Braking, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Emergency Braking
Interior ambient lighting
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

