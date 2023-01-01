Menu
2020 RAM 1500

62,500 KM

Rebel - Sunroof

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

62,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10010454
  • Stock #: P632126A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLM7LN205393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P632126A
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,500 kms. It's maximum steel metallic in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This menacing Ram 1500 Rebel comes very well equipped with unique aluminum wheels, a sport performance hood, Bilstein off-road suspension with skid plates, Uconnect with a color touchscreen, wireless streaming audio, USB input jacks, and a handy rear view camera. This sweet pickup truck also comes with a power driver seat, a dampened tailgate, electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, hill decent control, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, cruise control, towing equipment, black bumpers with rear step, LED headlights and fog lights and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 3.0l V6 Turbo Diesel Engine, Sunroof, Blind Spot And Cross Path Detection, Leather Seats, Spray In Bedliner, Bed Utility Group.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Mechanical

Spray in Bedliner

Additional Features

Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection
BED UTILITY GROUP
3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Engine

