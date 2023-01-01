2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 3 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434843

10434843 Stock #: 22330

22330 VIN: 1C6SRFLT0LN151328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,391 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Interior Cruise Control remote start Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Safety REAR CAMERA Convenience Tow Hitch Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.