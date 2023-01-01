$56,487+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
2020 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$56,487
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23RM0295A
- Mileage 27,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Some features this Ram 1500 REBEL has includes LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, adaptive damping suspension, 3.55 rear axle ratio, Level 2 Equipment Group with Rear underseat compartment storage, Rear window defroster, Autodimming rearview mirror, Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, 115volt auxiliary power outlet rear, Rear dome lamp with on/off switch, Security alarm, Power adjustable pedals, Remote start system, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist; Rebel bodyside graphics, Rear wheelhouse liners, Multifunction tailgate, Rebel hood decal, 124litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank, ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension and so much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Rebel is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Windows
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.