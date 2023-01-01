Menu
Account
Sign In
Some features this Ram 1500 REBEL has includes LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, adaptive damping suspension, 3.55 rear axle ratio, Level 2 Equipment Group with Rear underseat compartment storage, Rear window defroster, Autodimming rearview mirror, Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, 115volt auxiliary power outlet rear, Rear dome lamp with on/off switch, Security alarm, Power adjustable pedals, Remote start system, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist; Rebel bodyside graphics, Rear wheelhouse liners, Multifunction tailgate, Rebel hood decal, 124litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank, ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension and so much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Rebel is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2020 RAM 1500

27,750 KM

Details Description Features

$56,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 10664133
  2. 10664133
  3. 10664133
  4. 10664133
  5. 10664133
  6. 10664133
  7. 10664133
  8. 10664133
  9. 10664133
  10. 10664133
  11. 10664133
  12. 10664133
  13. 10664133
  14. 10664133
  15. 10664133
  16. 10664133
  17. 10664133
  18. 10664133
  19. 10664133
  20. 10664133
  21. 10664133
  22. 10664133
  23. 10664133
  24. 10664133
  25. 10664133
  26. 10664133
Contact Seller
Sale

$56,487

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,750KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLT9LN205757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23RM0295A
  • Mileage 27,750 KM

Vehicle Description

Some features this Ram 1500 REBEL has includes LEATHER HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION, FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST, 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer, adaptive damping suspension, 3.55 rear axle ratio, Level 2 Equipment Group with Rear underseat compartment storage, Rear window defroster, Autodimming rearview mirror, Remote proximity keyless entry, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, 115volt auxiliary power outlet rear, Rear dome lamp with on/off switch, Security alarm, Power adjustable pedals, Remote start system, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist; Rebel bodyside graphics, Rear wheelhouse liners, Multifunction tailgate, Rebel hood decal, 124litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank, ActiveLevel 4corner air suspension and so much more.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this Rebel is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
RamBox Cargo Management System
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Rear wheelhouse liners
Spray-in bedliner
Running Boards/Side Steps
Wheels: 18" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Trailer Tow Group

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lower Two Tone Paint
100 lbs)
200 lbs)
GVWR: 3
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
A/T
220 kgs (7
Automatic Highbeams
Black Appearance Package
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
Granite Crystal Metallic
Billet Silver Metallic
Hydro Blue Pearl
Cross-Traffic Alert
Maximum Steel Metallic
Flame Red
Red Pearl
Comfort & Convenience Group
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION
Black Tubular Side Steps
Generic Sun/Moonroof
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
PATRIOT BLUE PEARL
124-LITRE (27.4-GALLON) FUEL TANK
BED UTILITY GROUP
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/12" DISPLAY
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP
Quick Order Package 25W Rebel
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats
Level 1 Equipment Group
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
Luxury Leather-Faced Front Bucket Seats
Dark Ruby Red/Black
ACTIVE-LEVEL 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Alpine Leather & Sound Group w/2_W
Leather & Sound Group w/2_W
Requires Subscription
Multi-Function Tailgate
Safety & Convenience Group
REBEL HOOD DECAL
REBEL BODYSIDE GRAPHICS
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" GLOSS BLACK
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFV)
Quick Order Package 28W Rebel
Front collision mitigation
265 KGS (7
100 LBS) (Z6J)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

Used 2020 Porsche Taycan for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 Porsche Taycan 19,790 KM $125,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Mustang for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Ford Mustang 77,100 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Challenger for sale in Surrey, BC
2017 Dodge Challenger 82,043 KM $39,872 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK