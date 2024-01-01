$58,787+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 1500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
2020 RAM 1500
Limited - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$58,787
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,030KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFHT1LN150181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27280
- Mileage 85,030 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,030 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,030 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Limited. This top of the line Ram 1500 Limited comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and elegant styling, heated and cooled premium leather seats with heated second row seats, blind spot detection and Uconnect 4C with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, wireless charging, Active-Level air suspension, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Power Options
Power pedals
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2022 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Unlimited Rubicon - Skid Plates 28,490 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford Mustang GT Premium - Leather Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass High Altitude - Sunroof - Leather Seats 64,562 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$58,787
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 RAM 1500