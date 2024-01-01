Menu
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today. <br> <br>The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,928 kms. Its ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

2020 RAM 1500

71,928 KM

Details

$49,989

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

11919770

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
71,928KM
VIN 1C6SRFKM7LN243935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,928 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats

Power Options

Power pedals
Power Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-XXXX

604-531-9156

$49,989

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2020 RAM 1500