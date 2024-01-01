$49,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2020 RAM 1500
Longhorn - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$49,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,928KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFKM7LN243935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ivory Tri-Coat Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,928 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2020 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,928 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 71,928 kms. It's ivory tri-coat pearl in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. Elevate to new heights in this Ram 1500 Longhorn that comes very well equipped with exclusive aluminum wheels and rugged styling, a heated leather steering wheel, heated and cooled premium leather seats, heated second row seats, and Uconnect 4 with a larger touchscreen that features a premium Alpine stereo system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and built-in navigation. This stunning truck also comes with unique chrome accents, dual zone climate control, bi-functional LED headlights, front and rear Park-Sense sensors, power heated side mirrors, proximity keyless entry, a spray in bed liner, LED cargo area lights, power seats w/ memory, towing equipment, front fog lights, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Spray-in bedliner
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Power Options
Power pedals
Power Seats
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Led Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels 63,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 RAM 3500 Limited - Cooled Seats 53,979 KM $94,895 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS *Ltd Avail* 186,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$49,989
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2020 RAM 1500