In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people into the store.
We are offering a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
From tool of the trade to rolling boardroom, this 2020 Ram 1500 pickup has exceptional appeal. This 2020 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Surrey.
This Ram 1500 simply has no competition. Loaded full of best-in-class stats and available class-exclusive features, it's easy to see why the 2020 Ram 1500 is the best. With the most towing and hauling capability ever in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional available off-road capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. See why Ram is becoming everybody's favorite with the 2020 Ram 1500.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 14,477 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. This off road ready beast is decked out with Rebel styling and badging, a sport performance hood, a black RAM badge for the tailgate, exclusive two tone paint and fender flares, black badging, Bilstein performance suspension, upgraded rear axle, 4x4 with electric shift-on-the-fly part time transfer case, tow hooks, skid plates for major components, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, LED lighting with fog lamps, dampened tailgate, auto dimming rearview mirror, 115V power outlet, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, burly all terrain tires, and power folding heated side mirrors. This Ram Rebel also comes standard with the Uconnect3 infotainment system complete with SiriusXM and a 5 inch Rebel-themed touchscreen, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, and a 7 inch vehicle information display.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLT1LN181034.
All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
Balance of the Factory Warranty. All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 2500 km from time of purchase.
