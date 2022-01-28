2020 RAM 1500

$72,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 3 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8191365

8191365 Stock #: M695262A

M695262A VIN: 1C6SRFJM0LN205254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,333 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Front seatback map pockets Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-way adjustable front headrests 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Pickup Cargo Box Lights Illuminated Front Cupholder 8.4" Touchscreen 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust Driver Seat w/Memory Setting Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Stainless steel exhaust HD shock absorbers Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 220 Amp Alternator 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs) 1800# Maximum Payload Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Hemi Badge Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Fender Flares Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Integrated Centre Stack Radio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

