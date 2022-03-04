Menu
2020 RAM 1500

20,106 KM

Details Description Features

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

20,106KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8537105
  Stock #: PA02532
  VIN: 1C6SRFLT1LN175573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,106 KM

Vehicle Description

**VEHICLE WAS ORIGINALLY PRICED AT $71,999. SAVE THOUSANDS TODAY!This '20 Sport model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power 8-way adjustable front seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, 9 Alpine speakers and subwoofer, Google Android Auto, Apple CarPlay capable, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, power dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, sport performance hood, 3.92 rear axle ratio, power running boards, rear wheelhouse liners, a class IV hitch receiver with a trailer brake controller, spray in-bedliner, a 124L fuel tank as well as a remote starter and front and rear park assist. Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected Ram with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES and TONS OF MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY LEFT.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

