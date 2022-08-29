Menu
2020 RAM 1500

14,970 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

2020 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,970KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9057928
  VIN: 3C6RR7KGXLG311653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 features UCONNECT 3.0 AM/FM with BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, a/c, cruise control, cloth front 40/20/40 bench seat with manual adjusting seats, rear folding seat, remote USB port, tilt steering column, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, power heated manual folding trailer tow exterior mirrors, power windows with front-one touch up and down, power locks, remote keyless entry, pickup box lighting, Protection Group and more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected 1500 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Running Boards/Side Steps
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFL)
Requires Subscription

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

