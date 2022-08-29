$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2020 RAM 1500
CLASSIC
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9057928
- Stock #: 22RM0359A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KGXLG311653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22RM0359A
- Mileage 14,970 KM
Vehicle Description
Our 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 4x4 features UCONNECT 3.0 AM/FM with BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, a/c, cruise control, cloth front 40/20/40 bench seat with manual adjusting seats, rear folding seat, remote USB port, tilt steering column, tire pressure monitoring system, automatic headlamps, power heated manual folding trailer tow exterior mirrors, power windows with front-one touch up and down, power locks, remote keyless entry, pickup box lighting, Protection Group and more!Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 to book your test drive towards ownership today in this safety inspected 1500 with NO EXTRA DEALER FEES.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.