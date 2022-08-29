$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-3023
2020 RAM 1500
Location
Go Dodge Surrey
6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7
855-996-3023
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9104323
- Stock #: 22GK0421C
- VIN: 1C6SRFHM9LN302913
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22GK0421C
- Mileage 127,125 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, dual-pane power sunroof, painted/polished aluminum wheels, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, a class IV hitch receiver, anti-spin differential rear axle, multi-function tailgate, a 124L fuel tank and The Protection Group and Technology Group.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.