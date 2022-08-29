Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

127,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Dodge Surrey

855-996-3023

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Location

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

855-996-3023

  1. 9104323
  2. 9104323
  3. 9104323
  4. 9104323
  5. 9104323
  6. 9104323
  7. 9104323
  8. 9104323
  9. 9104323
  10. 9104323
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,125KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9104323
  • Stock #: 22GK0421C
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHM9LN302913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22GK0421C
  • Mileage 127,125 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Limited Crew 4x4 model comes with leather faced front bucket seats, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, heated 2nd row seats, Uconnect 4C 12-inch multimedia center with navigation, dual-pane power sunroof, painted/polished aluminum wheels, park sense front and rear park assist system, Parkview rear-view camera, blind-spot monitoring/rear cross path detection, a class IV hitch receiver, anti-spin differential rear axle, multi-function tailgate, a 124L fuel tank and The Protection Group and Technology Group.With a 140 point safety inspection complete, this 1500 is ready to drive off the lot! Act now, call 1 877 391 7574 or stop by the dealership at 6280-120 Street in Surrey.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Dodge Surrey reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
100 lbs)
GVWR: 3
Diesel Fuel
A/T
220 kgs (7
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Gasoline/Mild Electric Hybrid
Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Painted Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Dodge Surrey

2017 Ford F-150
65,852 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 3500...
 31,410 KM
$88,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 4,192 KM
$41,238 + tax & lic

Email Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

Go Dodge Surrey

6280 120 Street (Scott Road), Surrey, BC V3X 1Y7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3023

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory