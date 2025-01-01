$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
Warlock 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Box
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-805-3918
Used
79,187KM
VIN 1C6RR7LTXLS137572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 79,187 KM
Vehicle Description
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey sells & services new & used Toyota vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC. Price does not include $595 documentation, $395 Used car finance placement fee if applicable and taxes. D#6701
Jim Pattison Toyota Surrey
15389 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
2020 RAM 1500 Classic