Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>At <strong>White Rock Volkswagen</strong>, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with: </p><p><strong>Full Mechanical Inspection </strong></p><p><strong>Full Tank of Gas </strong></p><p><strong>CarFax History Report </strong></p><p><strong>Professional Detail </strong></p><p><strong>30 Day Exchange Period </strong></p><p><strong>Powertrain Warranty</strong></p><p>We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be. </p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

51,580 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST *NO ACCIDENTS*BC LOCAL*5.7 HEMI*

Watch This Vehicle
13184069

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

ST *NO ACCIDENTS*BC LOCAL*5.7 HEMI*

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXLG180771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ST031717B
  • Mileage 51,580 KM

Vehicle Description

At White Rock Volkswagen, you can have full confidence in your pre-owned vehicle purchase. Each vehicle comes with:

Full Mechanical Inspection

Full Tank of Gas

CarFax History Report

Professional Detail

30 Day Exchange Period

Powertrain Warranty

We also offer industry leading trade-in values! Contact our team to see how quick and easy your purchase can be.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From White Rock Volkswagen

Used 2025 Volkswagen Taos Highline *PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*LOW KILOMETERS* for sale in Surrey, BC
2025 Volkswagen Taos Highline *PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR*PANORAMIC SUNROOF*LOW KILOMETERS* 303 KM $38,395 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic ST *NO ACCIDENTS*BC LOCAL*5.7 HEMI* for sale in Surrey, BC
2020 RAM 1500 Classic ST *NO ACCIDENTS*BC LOCAL*5.7 HEMI* 51,580 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV BC LOCAL*SUNROOF*REVERSE CAMERA* for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV BC LOCAL*SUNROOF*REVERSE CAMERA* 107,794 KM $15,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email White Rock Volkswagen

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Volkswagen

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

Call Dealer

778-736-XXXX

(click to show)

778-736-0334

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2020 RAM 1500 Classic