2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$44,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 , 5 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637930

9637930 Stock #: 19330A

19330A VIN: 1C6RR7KT8LS114034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 24,521 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.